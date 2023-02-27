Meri Brown Announces She's 'Coming Out' Following Kody Brown Split

Meri Brown Photo by TLC - Used with permission

Kody Brown's first wife Meri Brown hosted an Instagram Live over the weekend where she made a reveal about her sexuality.

In the more than 30-minute video Meri addressed several fan questions and comments including one's about her dating life after divorce.

"I'm just going to do it," she said about coming out. "I am...straight."

She then burst into laughter and said, "I made an announcement. Now that you all know. You heard it from my mouth. I'm coming out as being straight."

The joke was in response to a social media post of Meri's where she praised a woman in the caption.

"Happiest of birthdays to this beautiful human right here," she wrote in the now-deleted post. "And when I say beautiful, I mean both inside and out. Of all the people in the world, she gets me. Our backgrounds are similar. She knows more about me than almost anyone. She can laugh up a storm, and let me tell ya, if you got the two of us started..."

The joke comes as a bit of a surprise considering her only child recently came out as transgender and even had gender-affirming top surgery.

“Someone recently told me that I didn’t have to have all of my s*** figured out in order for me to share myself with the world,” Leon wrote alongside two photos in a doorway on June 28, 2022, revealing they were transgender. “So here’s me, definitely not having almost any of my s*** figured out, to let you know that I am trans. my name is Leon or Leo (i love both) and my pronouns are they/them.”