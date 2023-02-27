Sister Wives Producers 'Furious' Over Season 18 Spoilers

Sister Wives Photo by TLC - used with permission

According to The Sun, producers of the show "Sister Wives" are not happy with cast members revealing plot points about season 18.

"The Sister Wives are filming and everyone is pretty much in their own world," a source told the outlet. "Christine is the rebellious one - she's the only one who's been revealing spoilers of what's to come on the next season. Production is furious. They know they can't control all her posts and tweets, but they are furious she's leaking stuff."

The former third wife of Kody Brown recently announced she's dating exclusively via a Valentine's Day Instagram post.

"I finally found the love of my life, David," she wrote on Instagram. "The first time he held me close, it felt like my soul took it’s first breath. He’s wonderful and kind, incredible with my children and an adorable grandpa. I never dreamed I could find a love like this. #blessed #soulmate #feelinggood #lovemylife #partner."

Many fans noticed a camera crew in the background of one of the photos.

Her dating life was going to be a point of interest with fans next season but with the reveal already made, it could cause some viewers to lose interest.

The announcement came after a Feb. 7 teaser, “Car confessions! So I just have to tell you, I am dating someone exclusively,” Christine, 50, revealed via her Instagram Stories “He’s wonderful and romantic and so kind and everything I’ve been looking for. [He’s] incredible with Truely. He’s absolutely a dream come true.”

There's no word on a release date for season 18 yet.