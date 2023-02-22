Sister Wives: Did Kody Brown Get Lip Injections?

Kody Brown Photo by TLC - Used with permission

Kody Brown is not the favorite amongst the Sister Wives fans right now and they're spending every moment uncovering old clips, past quotes, and more in an attempt to drag him. This latest theory, about Kody's appearance, has grown legs thanks to a Sister Wives Reddit thread.

A Reddit user shared a TikTok that shows a before and after photo of Kody that appears to show evidence that he's had word done to his lips.

"Lip injections…?" the thread was titled.

"His entire face looks puffier. And he generally looks bloated, he definitely doesn't look like he works out as much as he's pretending he is," someone commented.

"He’s got the Mickey Rourk special going on," someone wrote. "Gray cadaver clay lips," someone else wrote.

"His mouth looks like a butthole now," another fan joked. "No one is more vain than Kody Brown," someone wrote.

Someone else wrote, "Something is "off" with his whole face, honestly. I realize he's naturally aged...but it looks like more than that."

"He definitely did something," someone wrote.

Another fan thinks Kody also had other cosmetic work done.

"I think he had his hooded eyelids done!" someone wrote. Another person said, "He actually looks filled up everywhere."

There's obviously no real evidence of any plastic surgery, and Kody has never admitted to having any as this is all just speculation.

Kody remains mostly off social media. His last two posts were pre-written statements of his split with Christine and Meri Brown. Currently, he remains married to only Robyn Brown.