Shooting, Standoff at Infamous Nevada Brothel Leads to Arrest of Sex Worker

Savannah Henderson Photo by Lyon County Sheriff’s Office - Used with permission

The Moonlight BunnyRanch brothel is in the news again, this time for a shooting and police standoff which occurred on Monday evening.

According to My News 4, a woman, identified as a "female worker at Moonlight BunnyRanch" was arrested on Tuesday morning after a standoff that began around 9:30 p.m. on Monday evening. According to the report, the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office answered a call about "shots fired" and heard "several more gunshots" upon arrival. They determined that "one employee had fired a gun and then retreated into a room,"

The SWAT team then responded and the brothel was evacuated.

The police revealed that 28-year-old Savannah Henderson (AKA Tiara Tae) surrendered just after midnight and was arrested. She is facing "four felony counts of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, one felony count of possessing a controlled substance, one gross misdemeanor count of discharging a firearm, and one count of obstructing/resisting a peace officer" the outlet reported.

Her bail has been set at $86,140.

The brothel is well-known due to an HBO series featuring the business which aired from 2005 to 2007. Its also been featured in various other TV shows and news articles. It's located just outside of the state's capitol.

No injuries have been reported.

Prostitution is legal in Nevada, though it must take place in licensed brothels and in one of the 10 approved counties. Clark County and Wshoes County (where Las Vegas and Reno are located) have banned prostitution outright, according to The Defenders.