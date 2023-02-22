'Sister Wives' Daughter Calls Out 'Manipulative' Dad Kody Brown

Gwendlyn Brown Photo by YouTube - Used with permission

Gwendlyn Brown has been re-watching old episodes of the show she grew up on, and has some strong opinions about the family.

Her latest bomb is how she feels about her father Kody Brown.

Her comments stem from an episode where she sees how Kody treated Meri Brown, his first wife. Gwendlyn is the daughter of Christine. In the episode Meri says she wants to wait for Kody to potentially want a romantic marriage with her again. Kody said he doesn't want that and, in fact, doesn't even consider himself married to Meri again.

"The thing is, he is just leading her on at this point!" Gwendlyn says on her YouTube channel.

Later in the episode, she says, "It is so unfortunate to see my dad going off on how he and Meri basically have this done relationship. She doesn't know that. They haven't had a conversation about it. And I think that's what's so important about what my mom did with him, because she said, 'We are done.' She told him to his face that they were over and Kody hasn't done anything."

She also believed that the way he treated Meri was "manipulative" due to him not actually telling Meri where he was in the relationship.

"It feels completely manipulative to me because he's basically keeping this information from her and letting her be in this loveless relationship with this false hope that it's going to be fixed," she said. "How does it benefit him to stay with all of these women? Does he consider them trophies? Does he consider them his path into heaven? I don't understand why he feels this humungous necessity to be with them still. And I'm just glad that ones that needed to get out of that situation, have gotten out of that situation."

Meri and Kody announced their split officially in January.