'Sister Wives’ Star Meri Brown Updates ‘Relationship Status’ on Social Media

Meri Brown Photo by TLC - Used with permission

Meri Brown, the latest Sister Wives star to depart from the Brown family shared a cheeky Valentine's Day post, updating her relationship status with fans.

The first wife of Kody Brown, celebrating her first Valentine's Day as a divorced woman, shared several quotes on her Instagram Stories.

“Relationship Status: committed to inner peace, growth, self love and gratitude," one quote reads. Another one said, “If your life just got a little harder, that probably means you just leveled up.”

She also posted an Instagram Story that reads “Sending love to those who …” are recovering from a breakup, feeling "unworthy of love" or are "happy alone."

Meri posts these types of messages often, including a cryptic post about revenge over the weekend.

"Seek to be a person who finds peace when something triggers you instead of getting angry and seeking revenge," the quote says.

Kody and Meri announced they'd split in January 2023 after 32 years of marriage.

"After more than a decade of working on our relationship in our own unique ways, we have made the decision to permanently terminate our marriage relationship,” the couple wrote in a joint statement on Instagram on January 10. "During this process, we are committed to kindness and respect toward each other and all members of our family."

Kody also split with Janelle and Christine, leaving just one wife (Robyn) for the polygamist patriarch. It's rumored that Meri will not appear much in the upcoming season of the show. Instead, it will feature Kody and Robyn dealing with the splintered family and Janelle and Christine finding love after polygamy.