LOOK: Sister Wives Star Christine Brown Unveils 'Love of My Life' in Valentine's Day Post

Christine Brown Photo by Instagram - Used with permission

Christine Brown revealed that she was dating someone exclusively this month and now, on Valentine's Day she has revealed the new man in her life.

"I finally found the love of my life, David," she wrote on Instagram. "The first time he held me close, it felt like my soul took it’s first breath. He’s wonderful and kind, incredible with my children and an adorable grandpa. I never dreamed I could find a love like this. #blessed #soulmate #feelinggood #lovemylife #partner."

On Feb. 7 she told the world about David for the first time, “Car confessions! So I just have to tell you, I am dating someone exclusively,” Christine, 50, revealed via her Instagram Stories “He’s wonderful and romantic and so kind and everything I’ve been looking for. [He’s] incredible with Truely. He’s absolutely a dream come true.”

Fans took to the comments to praise the pair.

"I don’t even know you and this makes my soul smile so deeply," someone wrote. "You deserve this. Don’t forget it."

Someone else said, "This is amazing!! You deserve all the happiness in the world and to be treated with love and respect."

"I’ve never been happier for two strangers in my whole life!" another fan wrote. "This is what love and loyalty looks like. You deserve to be treated like a queen," another fan wrote.

Christine announced she left Kody after more than 25 years of marriage in November 2021.

"To hear that he wasn't attracted to me, it was terrible to hear," Christine told host Sukanya Krishnan on the end-of-the-season special. "And it's super embarrassing right? Ugh. I just got to thinking, 'You know what? It really just goes both ways.'"

She continued, "After he said that, I was kind of like, 'Oh, well then I'm done. Then it's over. It was almost a relief. 'Well then I'm not going to keep fighting for this, and I'm not going to keep trying and I'm not going to keep doing this if you're not attracted to me. So everything that I've done for you, for the family means nothing.'"

Christine is the first of the three wives who have left the Brown family to move on with a new relationship. She was also the first of the wives to leave Kody.