Sister Wives: Meri Brown Shares Cryptic Quote About 'Seeking Revenge’ Following Kody Brown Divorce

Meri Brown, the first wife of Kody Brown, posted a quote to her Instagram Stories that has some fans raising their eyebrows.

"Seek to be a person who finds peace when something triggers you instead of getting angry and seeking revenge," the quote says. The former sister wife of Janelle, Christine and Robyn, has been sharing inspirational quotes about relationships since the split.

The quote comes a little over a month after Meri and Kody announced they had ended their 32-year marriage, at Kody's request.

"After more than a decade of working on our relationship in our own unique ways, we have made the decision to permanently terminate our marriage relationship,” the couple wrote in a joint statement on Instagram on January 10. "During this process, we are committed to kindness and respect toward each other and all members of our family."

Meri also released a personal statement writing, "There is so much more to be told about this story, and I assure you, my truth will be told. But for now, know that there is peace in my heart, and I hold no animosity toward Kody. I am not, and pray that I never will be, in a place where I will enjoy making, or seeing you make, rude and demeaning comments about him."

Meri has been in hot water recently, first by some of the older Brown children who have accused her of verbal and physical abuse and then by fans who criticized her for charging expensive fees for a retreat at her bed and breakfast. It's rumored that Meri will not appear much next season.