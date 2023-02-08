RHONJ Fans Slam Joe and Melissa Gorga for Teresa Giudice Drama

Joe and Melissa Gorga Photo by Instagram - Used with permission

The fans seem to have picked switched sides when it comes to the years-long feud between Teresa Giudice and her brother Joe Gorga and wife Melissa Gorga.

For years it seemed that fans had taken the Gorga's side after it appeared that Teresa was creating unnecessary drama but the tides have changed and now that Teresa has moved on ... the Gorga's are still talking about it.

And the RHONJ fans were not happy to see it continuing in the new season of the show.

"I get where Teresa is coming from. why sit here and constantly argue with Joe and Melissa for 10 years straight in the name of “family”, when she’s clearly getting a lot of love and support from her in laws," a fan tweeted.

Another fan said, "I'm so proud of Teresa for staying true to herself and sticking to her guns when it comes to Joe and Melissa. Enough is Enough!!!"

"Joe and Melissa so clearly want to fight with Teresa. They’ve grasped onto this wedding thing so they’ll have a storyline this season," a fan wrote.

Another fan tweeted, "Nothing made me happier than watching o see Joe and Melissa sitting alone whining about Tre and Tre partying with loved ones and family."

Another fan tweeted, "Joe and Melissa just need t9 be off of the show! First episode and I already can’t stand them."

"Genuinely not sure I’m able for another season of Tre vs. Melissa and Joe. This storyline is so tired. It always feels like Joe and Melissa are grasping on to relevancy by starting shit with Tre for a storyline. Can we not pls," someone else said.

The new season of "Real Housewives of New Jersey" airs on Tuesday nights on Bravo.