Teresa Giudice’s Car Stolen From Driveway 1 Day Before RHONJ Premiere

According to Page Six, Teresa Giudice's Mercedes-Benz was stolen from the driveway of her New Jersey home. The outlet confirmed that the robbery occurred in the middle of the night and that security cameras caught the robbery happening. Montville police reportedly have leads because of the footage.

"It’s unclear whether Giudice’s G-Class was stolen or if it was the sedan that her husband, Luis Ruelas, gifted her for Christmas in 2021," the outlet reported.

The outlet spoke with James Leonard Jr, Giudice’s lawyer, “We are optimistic that law enforcement will successfully locate the vehicle."

This robbery occurred just days before the new season of the show, featuring Giudice’s wedding, was set to air.

Another "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star was also the victim of a car theft. Jennifer Aydin's husband Bill Aydin had his 2016 Ferrari stolen from their New Jersey garage in April 2022. Like Giudice’s incident, the whole thing was captured in security footage.

“The kids are home, my family’s home, my mother’s home. They somehow got in the garage, and they just stole the Ferrari literally within the last hour," Jennifer said at the time.

Real Housewives stars have been the subjects of several robberies including "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" stars Dorit Kemsley and Kyle Richards. Kemsley was robbed at gunpoint in her Encino home in October 2021 and Richards' home was burglarized in December 2017. Both women had millions stolen in the form of designer bags and jewelry. Richards lost irreplaceable family heirlooms as well.