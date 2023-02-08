'Sister Wives’ Star Christine Brown Reveals She Is ‘Dating Someone Exclusively’ After Split From Kody Brown

Christine Brown Photo by Instagram - Used with permission

Christine Brown has moved on from her ex Kody Brown officially.

According to Christine, she's found someone new since leaving polygamy and the Brown family.

“Car confessions! So I just have to tell you, I am dating someone exclusively,” Christine, 50, revealed via her Instagram Stories on February 7. “He’s wonderful and romantic and so kind and everything I’ve been looking for. [He’s] incredible with [my and Kody’s daughter] Truely. He’s absolutely a dream come true.”

She didn't reveal the identity of the new man adding that she was “keeping him to myself” for “a little bit,” but said she planned to “share pictures and everything” soon. "I will let you guys know more information later but — Ahh! So excited," she said.

This announcement comes just days after she announced she was dating again and asked her followers for advice.

“I’m dating again!! Holy. Hell. Awkward. Dating online is crazy!” she wrote on Instagram on January 29. “Any advice for dating at 50?!”

Christine announce she and Kody had ended their more than 25-year marriage on November 2, 2021. Their split was featured on the most recent episode of the show and the family has subsequently splintered since. Janelle Brown confirmed on the end-of-season tell-all that she and Kody were separated and Meri Brown confirmed that she and Kody were also done in January 2023.

Fans have shown immense support for the wives who have split with Kody, particularly Janelle and Christine who left on their own (Kody chose to leave Meri).