'RHOC' Alum Announces Death of Child

Fans of "Real Housewives of Orange County" may remember the son of Slade Smiley, Grayson. The child, who suffered from brain cancer for many years never appeared on the show but was often a topic of discussion and fan support.

Gretchen Rossi, the mother of Smiley's daughter, shared that Grayson had died.

"Our rational minds told us this day might come, but our hearts always held onto the hope that this day would not come to fruition," Gretchen shared on social media along with a collection of photos of Grayson.

"We are beyond devastated and heartbroken over the loss off Gray. Grayson Arroyo-Smiley was such a special human being," she continued. "He was an Angel on this earth and an incredible warrior…a warrior like no one has ever seen before. He fought everyday through his pain and discomfort to find joy in the smallest of things. He was always singing & dancing & laughing despite his circumstances."

Smiley appeared on the very first season of the show when he was dating Jo De La Rosa. When they split he then briefly dated another housewife, Lori Peterson. After that he dated his third housewife, Gretchen, who he still with today.

"Although his life was cut short on earth he made an incredible impact on so many people. The Lord knew his life had purpose and would touch many along the way," Gretchen wrote. "We are forever grateful for the many lessons learned from this little man, and will miss his beautiful spirit immensely."