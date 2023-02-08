Bethenny Frankel Reacts to Caroline Manzo, Brandi Glanville Incident

Bethenny Frankel Photo by Bravo - Used with permission

The big news in the Real Housewives world right now is the alleged groping incident between "Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip" cast mates Brandi Glanville and Caroline Manzo.

According to Page Six, Glanville not only kissed Manzo without her permission but "she allegedly touched Manzo’s chest and genital area as well." The outlet said that a source said Glanville “touched [Manzo’s] breast area and vaginal area over her clothes during one interaction." Additionally, multiple sources told the outlet that Glanville “stuck her tongue down [Manzo’s] throat" while partying in a private home. After Manzo removed herself from the situation Glanville allegedly “pinned Caroline against the wall" and “she put her hands on Caroline’s breast area and vaginal area."

The whole thing hs prompted an investigation by Peacock, who released a statement after sending Glanville home from the trip.

Now, Bethenny Frankel, a former RHONY star has weighed in on what happened.

“So, I’m thinking about Brandi Glanville and Caroline Manzo and how I have been publicly criticized about having a podcast called ‘ReWives’ when I’ve quote-unquote ‘trashed the Housewives,’” Frankel said on a TikTok video. “I feel badly for Caroline, who’s a respectable woman who took a hit during the pandemic who wants to make a little bit of money — and she’s a great Housewife.”

She went on to comment about Manzo leaving the trip due to the incident.

“That got taken away from her on a trip that was probably magical. It’s Morocco, I mean, how lucky are they?” she asked. “So, I just think the whole thing’s f–ked up as I’m sure you do as well. Our society consumes other people’s grief and hardship with a voracious appetite."

There's no word on how much, if any, of the incident will be discussed or covered when the season airs.