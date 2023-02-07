Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Announces Her Engagement

Hailie Jade Photo by Instagram - Used with permission

Hailie Jade, who is the daughter of Eminem, is engaged. Hailie became endeared to fans of the famous rapper after her various mentions in his songs and even an appearance in a music video and on a track.

Now, she's all grown up and has announced her engagement to her Instagram followers.

"casual weekend recap… 2.4.23 i love you @evanmcclintock11," she wrote on Instagram along with photos of a ring.

The 27-year-old is engaged to her boyfriend of six years, Evan McClintock.

Several fans took to the comments wondering if he asked her father first and joked using several of her father's lyrics.

"Imagine having to ask Em to marry his daughter," someone wrote. Another fan said, "Wonder if he asked the goat."

"Looks like his knees were week," a comment said alluding to one of Eminem's lyrics. Someone else wrote, "Poor guy. I bet his palms were sweaty, knees weak, arms heavy, whiped vomit off his shirt already, mom's spaghetti. He's nervous but on the surface he does look calm and ready. ....."

Another fan joked, "Behold the bravest man in the world" and another said, "Imagine that father in law."

After many years hidden from the public Hailie has emerged and let fans into her life. She hosts a podcast "Just a Little Shady" and opened her Instagram to the public.

Eminem hasn't commented on the engagement publicly but did talk about her in a 2020 interview on Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson.

"No babies. Just a boyfriend. She's doing good," he said of Hailie at the time. "She's made me proud for sure."