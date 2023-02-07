Peacock Releases Statement After 'Disturbing' Exchange Between Brandi Glanville and Caroline Manzo [UPDATE]

Caroline Manzo and Brandi Glanville Photo by Instagram - Used with permission

News broke last week that both Brandi Glanville and Caroline Manzo left filming during season 4 of "Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip" due to an incident between the two.

Now, Peacock has released a statement about the moment.

"The safety and security of cast and crew while shooting is extremely important and we take all reports seriously," their statement reads, according to People. "In this situation, production immediately launched a comprehensive review and is taking appropriate action."

According to People, Glanville "took things too far" and kissed Manzo "multiple times throughout the evening without her consent."

"Caroline's distress over the matter did not seem to stop Brandi," the outlet reported. "Things escalated and physical boundaries allegedly were crossed that Caroline felt were serious and uncomfortable."

Producers then sent Glanville home and Manzo left on her own accord, not feeling comfortable staying after the incident.

"She needed to process this outside of the reality TV environment," a source told the outlet.

At press time neither Manzo or Glanville have spoken about the incident, though Glanville did post a joke aimed at Manzo on her Instagram Story which implied that Manzo needed a job.

UPDATE - On Monday afternoon additional details of the incident between the two women were revealed. According to Page Six, Glanville not only kissed Manzo without her permission but "she allegedly touched Manzo’s chest and genital area as well."

The outlet says that a source said Glanville “touched [Manzo’s] breast area and vaginal area over her clothes during one interaction." Additionally, multiple sources told the outlet that Glanville “stuck her tongue down [Manzo’s] throat" while partying in a private home. After Manzo removed herself from the situation Glanville allegedly “pinned Caroline against the wall" and “she put her hands on Caroline’s breast area and vaginal area."

According to the sources, the incident was not filmed due to it occurring in the bathroom but the mics were live and the sources say the audio is "disturbing."

The third installment of the show, starring "Real Housewives of New York" star Leah McSweeney; "Real Housewives of Potomac" stars Gizelle Bryant and Candiace Dillard-Bassett; "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" stars Heather Gay and Whitney Rose; "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Porsha Williams and "Real Housewives of Miami" stars Alexia Echevarria and Marysol Patton should air this year while season 4 is still in production.