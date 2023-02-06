'Sister Wives' star Meri Brown Reunites With Janelle's Son's After Abuse Allegations

Logan, Meri and Hunter Brown Photo by Instagram / Used with permission

On January 31, Meri Brown posted a photo of a "reunion" with two of her former sister wives' children, Logan and Hunter Brown.

"When in Vegas, it just makes sense to find a couple of good looking guys to spend a few hours with!" Meri wrote on the caption. "So good catching up with these two, and proud of the good men they've become!"

This meet-up comes just days after Christine Brown's son, Paedon, claimed that Meri was both verbally and physically abusive to several children during their early years as a family.

A source told The Sun that Meri was in town to celebrate her birthday.

"They hung out and it was fun. It was just like old times," the source told the outlet. The same source also claimed the three had a conversation about the allegations made.

"She's always been super close to the boys. She's always adored them. They reached out to support her because they believe Paedon was full of s**t," the source continued. "They wanted her to know that they supported her."

Meri and Kody announced their split in early January after years of troubles, which were seen on their show.

"She doesn't really have anyone to support her - very few family members are there for her. Most of them feel like she still betrayed the family, but Logan and Hunter have always been supportive," the source said of Meri.

Neither Kody nor Meri has commented about the abuse allegations, though several of the kids have given their perspectives and they vary in severity.