Las Vegas, NV

Former 'RHOC' Daughter Reported Missing in Las Vegas [UPDATED]

AMY KAPLAN

police tape

Lindsey Knickerbocker, the daughter of former "Real Housewives of Orange County" star Tammy Knickerbocker, has gone missing her family says.

On Friday, Tammy posted on her daughter's Facebook page asking her friends to contact them if anyone has seen Lindsey.

"Worried about Lindsey," she wrote. "This is her mom and someone has taken over this Facebook account and it is not her answering you. Please let me know if anyone has seen or heard from here, She was in Vegas or Henderson."

Her sister Megan shared a screenshot of the post and wrote, "If anyone has heard from her please contact us!!"

The Mirror also reported that Megan gave further details writing, "Has anyone seen her? Last contact was January 9th and she was scared for her life. No one has heard from her since. Absolutely gone without a trace.... her name is Lindsey and she's 5'5 and 110lbs, brown eyes and blonde hair and 34yrs old."

Another person shared the following details which were shared by Tammy.

"ATTN…Please share if you have friends in Vegas," it reads. "If all my Vegas friends can keep an eye out for my friend Lindsey Knickerbocker she has been missing since Jan 9th. She called her mom, scared of this guy that picked her up out there and said she thinks he will hurt her... and then the phone got cut off. This guy got on her fb messaging and said that he last saw her on Sunset and Boulder Hwy. Bad area yes. Please share this post and contact Tammy Knickerbocker or Megan Michelle Knickerbocker. Email in photo. Please Pray that she is okay!!!"

Several of the past and present Housewives have shared posts about Lindsay including current cast member Tamra Judge and former castmate Peggy Tanous.

Lindsey has had some legal issues in the past which are a cause for concern.

On February 12, 2022, she was arrested in Arkansas for alleged drug possession and forgery, according to Pix 11. The drugs in her possession were methamphetamine, cocaine, or heroin, according to the outlet. She was also arrested in 2013 for a DUI and allegedly punching a police officer.

UPDATE: Lindsey has reached out to her family, and is safe, according to her sister.

She appeared on the show during seasons 2 and 3.

