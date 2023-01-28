Report: New Season of 'Sister Wives' May Feature a Failed Courtship

Season 17 of "Sister Wives" ended with Christine Brown leaving Kody Brown. After the cameras stopped filming Janelle also left and Kody ended his marriage with Meri, leaving the polygamist with just one wife.

Previous reports had said that Kody and Robyn would be eager to take on a new wife, and Robyn even said in the tell-all that it was something she wanted.

According to a source who spoke to In Touch Weekly, they said Kody would not be "happy" only being married to one wife. “He’s a proud polygamist, that’s the lifestyle he’s accustomed to and in his mind."

They added: “Kody may not be a catch to the average, modern woman, but there are plenty of women in this community who would jump at the chance to be one of his wives."

Now, rumors are swirling that the pair have been courting a new woman and it may be featured on the new season of the show.

According to the Tender Loving Care…? podcast Kody and Robyn traveled to Mexico to meet the woman they had been courting but things didn't go as planned.

"They have been filming Kody and Robyn courting, as they say, a woman in an undisclosed South American country for months," the podcast host said. "It is a full on complete and utter disaster. [The source] says they look like they wanted 'A mail order bride.' The woman was apparently so turned off by the two of them that she left."

They went on to say that Kody was upset by the situation and was "demanding" that TLC not air any of the footage from the failed courtship.

We'll have to wait for season 18 to see what from this report turns out to be true.

