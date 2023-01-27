VIDEO: 'Sister Wives' Child Debuts Gender-Affirming Top Surgery

Leon Brown Photo by Instagram - Used with permission

Leon Brown, the only child of Meri and Kody Brown has revealed their new surgery on TikTok.

Leon (formerly known to Sister Wives fans as Mariah Brown) shared the video revealing their gender-affirming top surgery less than a year after announcing they were transgender.

Gender-affirming top surgery is when the breasts are removed (a subcutaneous mastectomy) and can sometimes be referred to as masculinizing chest surgery.

“Someone recently told me that I didn’t have to have all of my s*** figured out in order for me to share myself with the world,” they wrote alongside two photos in a doorway on June 28, 2022 revealing they were transgender. “So here’s me, definitely not having almost any of my s*** figured out, to let you know that I am trans. my name is Leon or Leo (i love both) and my pronouns are they/them.”

The video, posted sometime this month shows Leon cooking a meal in front of the show with no shirt on. The video is narrated and says: "These little tasks like blooming the coffee in my French press and putting some butter on a yummy sourdough slice become rituals, little pockets of my day where I see how much beauty, how much divinity is in the mundane, is in these little pockets of time that we so easily pass over. It reminds me of when I was little and I saw the movie Click for the first time. I was mortified to see Adam Sandler's character fast-forwarding through these little moments of his life. It is the little moments that become the big moments and missing them is like missing your whole life. So I noticed these mundane activities I do every day and they remind me that my life is right here right now, not some distant point in the future. The only moment I have truly is right now."