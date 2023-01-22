Daughter Says Robyn Brown ‘Doesn’t Trust’ Kids of Former Sister Wives

Robyn Brown

Gwendlyn Brown has been spilling the tea about her life on the show "Sister Wives" on her YouTube show which sees her rewatching episodes of the show and reacting to scenes.

In a recent episode, she recalled a moment with Robyn Brown that led her to believe Kody Brown's fourth wife 'doesn't trust' the children from Kody's other wives.

“There was a point where Solomon and I were hanging out in my room and Robyn refused to let him be alone with me,” she said on her YouTube channel on Thursday, January 19. “That might have just been because there were like weapons in there, because I collect swords and stuff, but it felt like she doesn’t trust the other moms’ kids.”

Gwendlyn is the daughter of Christine and Kody Brown. Christine was the first of the wives to leave the family, and despite her announcement, continued to appear at family functions, like Ysabel Brown's graduation and 18th birthday.

“The party wasn’t particularly awkward, but it was weird and there were some moments where it was weird to see each other,” she said about her mother attending just days after announcing she would be leaving. “Certain family members avoided certain family members. I know I avoided some people, but for the most part, we did get along, especially for Ysabel.”

Christine, Janelle, and Meri are all no longer married to Kody. He remains only married to Robyn Brown, who Gwendlyn has spoken out against in the past.

“I really don’t like her as a person," she said on a previous episode.

