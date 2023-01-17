Todd Chrisley Shares Inspirational Post Hours Before Reporting to Prison

Todd Chrisley Photo by USA Network - Used with permission

"Chrisley Knows Best" stars Todd Chrisley and his wife Julie Chrisley must report to prison on January 17 but just hours before he was set to surrender to the system, Todd posted an inspirational message to his fans.

"HE is always on time… #fightthegoodfight," Todd wrote, alongside a worship video.

His children commented on the post.

"I love you daddy," Savannah wrote along with a heart emoji. Todd replied to her comment writing, " I love you more my beauty and always will. Isn’t it great when he’s 4 days late and he’s still on time ?"

Savannah had previously posted a message about her mother writing, "Unfortunately, we are one of many that the system has failed and I will continue to fight the good fight until we’re all home together. Thank you for being the mom that every girl dreams of having."

Todd's son Kyle also commented, "I love you daddy this isn’t over."

Yahoo! Entertainment reported that Julie and her husband Todd, "defrauded banks out of $30 million in loans and dodged tax bills in the pst few years, even attempting to hide the income they received from their USA show. She was also found guilty of wire fraud and obstruction of justice."

Julie was sentenced to seven years in prison and Todd was sentenced to 12 years. They will be required to serve 85 percent of those sentences, according to federal law. They will both serve their time in Florida but will be 144 miles apart, according to Insider.