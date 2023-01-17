Kyle Richards Denies Using Ozempic After A Recent Photo Raised Questions

Kyle Richards Photo by Instagram - Used with permission

"Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Kyle Richards posted a revealing photo showing off her toned body and fans took to the comments to accuse her of having plastic surgery or using the weight loss drug Ozempic.

Now she's taken to social media to deny those claims.

“I have never tried ozempic and this is not from plastic surgery,” the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star commented on Page Six’s Instagram account.

“I’m honest about what I do,” she wrote. “But if giving plastic surgery the credit makes you feel better then pop off sister.”

She commented to another person who claimed it was the drug writing, "I am NOT taking Ozempic. Never have."

Richards also claims she's been doing a lot of work to get her body into shape.

“Let’s not discredit my years of working out,” she wrote. “I get up 5 days a week at 6am to train. Please stop with your assumptions. I guess new year still means mean people.”

Richards has always had a smaller body but she has become more toned in recent months.

In October 2022 she spoke about dieting and eating while appearing on the "Halloween Kills" red carpet.

"It's a known thing with all of my friends," Richards said, according to Yahoo! Entertainment. "Jack in the Box tacos have been my favorite thing for years now. We'd be going out late at night, coming in from the clubs or going on a road trip — everyone knows I have to go to Jack in the Box. It's my cheat day. It's my favorite thing."

Despite her Jack in the Box admission, she claims she eats healthy most of the time.

"I really eat healthy and I'm really structured with my eating," she said. "So when I do decide to [have a treat], I try to still be smart. I'm not going to go crazy. I pick something that I love that is not out of control. But I've probably tried [every diet] in the past. There's been so many trends over the years and I've tried them all and I think I finally have my body figured out after all of these years."