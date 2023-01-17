Meri Brown Thanks Friends Who 'Stand up for You' Following Controversial Claims

Meri Brown Photo by Instagram - Used with permission

"Sister Wives" star Meri Brown is spending her 52nd birthday with friends amid claims from one of her sister wives' sons that she abused several of the children.

"Spent birthday #52 with a couple of my favorite people in the world," she wrote on Instagram. "Many laughs, lots of good conversations, and tons of good food! On days like these, I'm reminded again of the humanity of people with good and honest hearts, the friends who have your back and stand up for you, and general goodness in the world. So grateful for friends who I can be myself with, who know my heart and my true self, and cheer for me for my bright future."

Some fans thought she was alluding to the rumors and commented on the post.

"I can just imagine how hard has been to be public and have your life exposed and be judged by people who barely know you," a fan wrote. "Stay true to yourself. Trust your heart. Be the best you can be and God takes care of everything else! I hope this new year brings you lots of joy and happiness."

News broke this week when Paedon Brown, the son of Kody and Christine Brown, was asked about his relationship with his mom Meri.

"Abrasive and kind of mean are not strong enough words, they are not aggressive enough words," Paedon said a YouTube Live with John Yates on Wednesday. "Meri was not nice... Abrasive is not enough of a word to explain what Meri was to a few of us children specifically."

Someone then asked if Meri's behavior ever went past verbal to which Paedon said, "Oh, it moves so far past verbal. Verbal basically stopped existing."

So far Meri has not directly responded to the claims.