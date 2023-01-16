CNN Called Out Andy Cohen Over Controversial Jen Shah Remarks

Andy Cohen Photo by YouTube - Used with permission

Bravo producer Andy Cohen is being called out by CNN for his remarks about "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star Jen Shah following her pleading guilty to defrauding millions from people, including the elderly.

“You’re on the record, last November, as saying that you hoped she would get no jail time,” CNN’s Chris Wallace said to Cohen during a sit-down interview. “And the question I have is: Why would you take her side against the thousands of people she defrauded, including a lot of elderly?”

“I think I was hoping that she was actually innocent,” Cohen said bashfully to which Wallace pointed out that she had already pleaded guilty to the charges.

After a bit of a back and forth about when Cohen made those comments and the context to them he finally admitted she deserves to get some jail time.

“Yes, she did,” Cohen said when Wallace said she did something bad. “And so, she should go to jail.”

Shah was sentenced to 6.5 years in federal prison, of which she is legally required to serve 85 percent. She will also be required to undergo a mental health program and five years of supervision after leaving prison.

“You know, sometimes, if you get to know someone and you get to like them, you hope that they are not guilty of something horrible,” Cohen said.

He has spoken previously about wanting to sit down and speak with Shah, on camera, before she heads off to prison but so far nothing has been scheduled.