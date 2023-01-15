'Sister Wives' Daughter Denies 'Horrifying' Rumor About Kody Brown and Sister

Gwendlyn Brown Photo by Instagram - Used with permission

Gwendlyn Brown the daughter of Kody and Christine Brown is setting the record straight about a rumor involving her father Kody and her adopted sister Aurora.

Kody legally married his fourth wife Robyn in 2014 so he could adopt the three children she had from a previous marriage. "Sister Wives" fans have long since wondered about the relationship between Kody and Aurora (20) and those rumors got heated when a photo surfaced that allegedly shows the pair kissing.

But Gwendlyn says there is nothing to the rumor.

"No, my father does not kiss his children like that," Gwendlyn responded to a fan while doing a Q & A, according to Yahoo! “Obviously, as kids we give him a little smooch because we're children, but no, not at all. I'm so sorry you were tricked into thinking that. That's horrifying."

Gwendlyn has been in the headlines lately as she has begun a YouTube channel where she reacts to old episodes of the show, many of which she is watching for the first time ever.

She recently reacted to the episode where Kody says he wanted a patriarchal relationship with his wives.

She laughs and says, "Robyn's a girl boss, I don't know if you'll be able to be the head," and "I don't love what he was saying. He's not in charge of those women."

She also urged her father to stop talking because he was "embarrassing her."

"When you marry four headstrong women, you're not going to be like the head of the family," she said. "It's an equal thing. Marriage is equal."