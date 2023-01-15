'Sister Wives' Son Says Meri Brown Was 'Far Past Verbal' Abusive to Several Children

Meri Brown Photo by Instagram - Used with permission

Paedon Brown, the son of Kody and Christine Brown appeared on a YouTube Live with John Yates on Wednesday when someone mentioned that Meri Brown, Kody's first wife seemed "abrasive and kind of mean."

From there Paedon dropped a bit of a bombshell to "Sister Wives" fans.

"Abrasive and kind of mean are not strong enough words, they are not aggressive enough words," Paedon said on the show. "Meri was not nice... Abrasive is not enough of a word to explain what Meri was to a few of us children specifically."

Someone then asked if Meri's behavior ever went past verbal to which Paedon said, "Oh, it moves so far past verbal. Verbal basically stopped existing."

According to People, Maddie Brown, the daughter of Kody and Janelle Brown, had made "similar vague allegations during a 2019 Twitter feud that led to her deleting the account after suggesting Meri was 'abusive' and a 'monster.'"

Paedon spoke about those allegations saying, "I can reiterate what Madison said about Meri," Paedon said. "No, we were never safe around her."

Surprisingly Paedon says it was Robyn who protected the children.

"I will never hate Robyn because she opened several eyes and because of that, I will never hate her. Robyn was in an extremely abusive relationship with her ex," he said. "When you were in an abusive relationship and you now see the signs ... After having experienced a negative relationship, she knew how to find other negative relationships. Robyn probably saved several of our lives. Not definitely, but very maybe."