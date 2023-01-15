Fans React to New Photos of Carrie and Aiden Back Together for 'And Just Like That...'

New York City Photo by Luca Bravo on Unsplash

On Friday several photos from the set of "And Just Like That..." were shared by its star Sarah Jessica Parker. The images showed Carrie Bradshaw and Aidan Shaw back together, holding hands and cuddling up while walking down and NYC street.

The couple isn't exactly a surprise as the show announced the character would be returning but this is the first time fans saw them together after so many years.

In the show "Sex and the City" the couple was hot and heavy and many fans wanted Carrie to end up with Aidan over Big, and that's been such a long-time debate amongst fans.

Here's how the fans reacted to seeing them together again.

"Feeling good about this," Bravo's Andy Cohen wrote. Another Bravo star, Lisa Rinna commented with several shocked face emojis.

"YES CARRIE," someone else wrote. "I’m fine. Everything’s fine," another fan commented.

"Why would they do such big spoiler? Unless is not a spoiler because this is a dreaming scene or something that would never make it to the cut," someone asked.

Actress Jessica Capshaw wrote, "I have a lot of feelings about this..."

"Literally screaming," someone else commented. Even the clothing brand Old Navy commented writing, "she’s back in her upstate era!!!"

Another fan wrote, "Ok you can’t just f**k with us for decades it’s not fair." And someone else said, "She BROKE his HEART."

Rumors are that Samantha Jones will also appear in season 2 but that hasn't been proven yet.

At press time there is no premiere date for Season 2, yet.