'Sister Wives' Fans Roast Kody Brown After Recent Instagram Post

Kody Brown Photo by TLC - Used with permission

Kody Brown https://www.instagram.com/p/CnPZaMELuEv/ revealing that he and Meri Brown have officially divorced, the same statement she shared on her own Instagram post but fans took to his comments to roast the announcement.

"In light of a recent unapproved press release, we feel compelled to share our own truth, in our own way, and in our own timing," the statement reads. "After more than a decade of working on our relationship in our own unique ways, we have made the decision to permanently terminate our marriage relationship. During this process, we are committed to kindness and respect toward each other and to all members of our family, and we are also committed to the continued healing of any and all relationships within the family so that we can move forward with forgiveness, grace, and love."

But many fans felt that his post was insincere, considering it was not followed by any personal comments like Meri's did. And others took the chance to poke fun at Kody and his three failed marriages.

"You ended the relationship with her like 8 seasons ago lol," someone wrote.

Another fan wrote, "And then there was Robyn. We all saw this coming."

"You could have put a sincere message with it, like Meri did. No respect for her at all," another fan pointed out.

"Have you taken accountability and apologized to Gabe for forgetting his birthday yet? In regards to healing relationships," someone asked.

"You broke her heart," a fan said. "This is your statement not hers. If you had been a more supportive and attentive husband this never would have happened. Let’s be honest here shall we. Robyn is your wife Janelle Christine and Meri were your pay cheque/ mistress/ baby makers/babysitters/cook."

Someone commented, "Can't wait for those three ex wives of yours to come collect that cash you owe them."

"Hopefully your show gets cancelled now since you only have 1 wife," someone said.

"I'm interested in all the practical things, since the three working wives who brought in family money have all left, how will coyote pass be sold snd divided, and remuneration for Robyn's expensive home be made to the 3 ladies who made that possible?" someone else wrote.