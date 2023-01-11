Meri and Kody Brown Release Statement About Status of Their Marriage

Meri and Kody Brown Photo by TLC - Used with permission

Meri Brown and Kody Brown are officially over.

On Tuesday morning Meri released a statement about the status of their marriage after People magazine reported that Meri confirmed they'd split. She denies ever confirming with People but did officially confirm the news. Kody also shared the same statement, but without commentary.

"After more than a decade of working on our relationship in our own unique ways, we have made the decision to permanently terminate our marriage relationship," the statement reads.

Her caption under the statement blast People for revealing the news.

"Last month's article by the 'reputable' People Magazine quoting me as saying that I had 'confirmed' that Kody and I had separated was a complete lie. The information, content, and timing was inaccurate and was based on a highly edited version of events that had been filmed months prior," she wrote on Instagram.

Meri was the first woman to marry Kody, and for many years the only wife legally married to him. When Robyn Brown, the fourth wife, came into the family Meri divorced Kody so he could legally marry Robyn in order to adopt her children from a previous marriage.

After Kody married Meri he took on Janelle and Christine. All three of Kody's first wives are no longer a part of the family. He is currently only married to Robyn.

"There is so much more to be told about this story, and I assure you, my truth will be told," Meri wrote. "But for now, know that there is peace in my heart, and I hold no animosity toward Kody. I am not, and pray that I never will be, in a place where I will enjoy making, or seeing you make, rude and demeaning comments about him."



