RHUGT Season 4 Cast Revealed

Fans are still waiting for "Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip" season 3 to air and the network has already teased season 4's cast.

season 4 will include all ex-wives (just like season 2's did) and will feature a few housewives making their second appearance on one of the trips.

Announced for the show will be "Real Housewives of Orange County" stars Vicki Gunvalson and Gretchen Rossi, "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" stars Brandi Glanville and Camille Grammer Meyer, "Real Housewives of Atlanta" stars Phaedra Parks and Eva Marcille, "Real Housewives of New York" star Alex McCord and "Real Housewives of New Jersey" stars Caroline Manzo.

The trip doesn't have a destination yet but it's rumored to be taking the women to Marrakech which is an upgrade from Bluestone Manor which several of the women already experienced in season 2.

Some of the big surprises of the cast are McCord, who hasn't appeared on a housewives show since RHONY season 4 and has since moved on to get her doctorate degree. Another surprise is RHOC's Rossi, who famously hasn't gotten along with Gunvalson, mostly due to her relationship with Slade Smiley.

Season 3, which is set to air sometime this year includes the following cast: Porsha Williams (“The Real Housewives of Atlanta”), Gizelle Bryant (“The Real Housewives of Potomac”), Candiace Dillard Bassett (“The Real Housewives of Potomac”), Heather Gay (“The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City”), Whitney Rose (“The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City”), Alexia Echevarria (“The Real Housewives of Miami”), Marysol Patton (“The Real Housewives of Miami”) and Leah McSweeney (“The Real Housewives of New York City”).