Social Media Roasts 'Over Edited' Vanderpump Rules Cast Photos

Vanderpump Rules cast photos Photo by Bravo - Used with Permission

The cast photos for "Vanderpump Rules" season 10 are out and the fans are not all that happy with the way they turned out. The images were shared to the official PumpRules Instagram account and fans took to the comments to point out how unrealistic the photos looked of the cast.

"Are they like those AI photos? I’m not sure, but I don’t think I like any of these. I think they’re all way more beautiful than these photos," someone asked.

"Could these photos BE more fake and photoshopped?" another said.

Someone else said, "I seriously don’t know who these people are. Other than scheana."

More Vanderpump Rules cast photos Photo by Bravo - Used with permission

"Photos? They look like paintings," a fan pointed out.

Another fan commented, "These look like Clue game characters.." and another said, "They all look like cartoon versions."

More Vanderpump Rules cast photos Photo by Bravo - Used with permission

"Damn everyone was edited very poorly except Charli," someone wrote.

More Vanderpump Rules cast photos Photo by Bravo - Used with permission

Several fans noticed that something was wrong with Scheana's eyebrows.

"What happened to the eyebrow," someone asked. "Scheana missing half an eyebrow, okay…" someone else said.

Watch the 'Vanderpump Rules' Season 10 Trailer

This season could be a highlight season considering that Tom and Katie divorced, Lala and Randall broke up amid several scandals, Katie and Tom kissed, the Tom's finally opened their bar, and there are several new cast members.

"I CANT EFFING WAIT!!!" someone wrote in the comments of the trailer. "Well, HOT DAYYYYYYYUM it’s going to be a spicy season," another fan said.

Vanderpump Rules season 10 will premiere Feb. 8 at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo according to People.