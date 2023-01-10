'Sister Wives' Fans Blast Robyn Brown for 'Stretch Mark' and 'Weight Gain' Remarks

Robyn Brown Photo by TLC - Used with permission

On the final installment of the "Sister Wives" Tell-All, fans picked up on something that Robyn Brown said about her fellow sister wives Meri, Janelle, and Christine and they didn't like it.

When asked about her thoughts on the three wives leaving the family, Robyn brought up weight gain and money problems, prompting fans to defend the three original wives.

"When I came into this family, I knew and I saw that when there's stretch marks and there's weight gain and there's like, you know you're being stagnant in the marriage, or there's fights or there's money problems or whatever it is, he still had this romance going with each of them," Robyn said on the show.

"#sisterwives so Robyn trashed out the other wives for having stretch marks and weight gain after like 6 kids and called Kody a saint that he still loved them, lol. This chick is a nasty B to other women," someone tweeted.

Here's How Sister Wives Fans Reacted to Robyn Brown's Comments

Robyn also hinted that the wives were not "affectionate" with Kody, and implied that they should've since that's their husband. Fans didn't appreciate that either.

The first wife to leave the family was Christine in late 2021. She cited that she no longer wanted to be a part of the family where Kody favored Robyn. Janelle left during the airing of the last season, citing that she didn't want to conform to the rules that Kody put in place. And Meri, the first wife, was told by Kody that he did not consider them married anymore.

He's currently only married to Robyn.