Diana Jenkins Quits RHOBH to 'Focus' on Pregnancy

Diana Jenkins Photo by Bravo - Used with permission

Diana Jenkins will not be returning to "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" next season, due in part to her pregnancy.

"As many of you know, Asher and I are expecting our second child later this year. You also know that due to many factors, this pregnancy is considered high risk and I am on doctor-advised bed rest. To that end, I am not able to devote myself fully to filming the next season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," Jenkins wrote in a statement on Instagram. "I would like to thank Bravo and Evolution for allowing me to focus on my pregnancy, and for their support and understanding. I promise to continue sharing my fertility journey with you."

News broke that Jenkins, who is 49 years old, was pregnant late last year.

This is the second cast member to announce their exit from the show. Longtime veteran Lisa Rinna will also not be returning.

"This is the longest job I have held in my 35-year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series," Rinna said in a statement to People on Thursday afternoon. "It has been a fun eight-year run and I am excited for what is to come!"

Jenkins appeared on the show for just one season and didn't hit it off with many fans and cast mates after she was accused of being behind the cyberbully attack on Garcelle Beauvais' 14-year-old son Jax. Jenkins also did not attend the reunion in person due to health issues.