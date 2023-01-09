Memphis, TN

Man Slashes Tires, Assaults Employee over wrong Dominos Order

AMY KAPLAN

Pizza

According to Fox 5 Vegas, a Tennesse man was arrested for his behavior at a Dominos restaurant after he got the wrong order.

According to Memphis police, Richard Johnson slashed the tires of a Domino's employee and assaulted a worker on November 18. The employee says Johnson arrived at the establishment to pick up an order he placed online and returned to the store to complain about his order being wrong.

"The employee said the online ordering policy wouldn’t allow him to return the pizza, but he could make another order," the outlet reported.

Police: Richard Johnson assaulted a Domino's employee and slashed several tires over pizza order

The customer then became "irate" and threw the pizza. While the employee was cleaning the mess Johnson "approached the employee in an aggressive manner and attempted to take the broom the employee was using" and took a swing at the employee, which is when a fight broke out.

Eventually, the fight was broken up and Johnson left but called back later to order another pizza.

He arrived back at the shop and was seen "slashing several other employee’s tires along with those on a customer’s vehicle" according to the outlet.

"A witness stated that when she came outside the store, she saw him using a cutting tool to slash her front tire. After he slashed the last tire, she says she saw him drive off in a four door SUV on Summer Avenue," Action News 5 reported.

Police say that surveillance video confirmed the stories and he was identified as assaulting the employee and slashing the tires.

"Police charged him with assault and vandalism costing $1,000 or less," the outlet reported.

Amy Kaplan is a sports and entertainment writer.

Las Vegas, NV
