Fans Slam Bethenny Frankel for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle TikTok Rant

Fans are not happy with former "Real Housewives of New York" star Bethenny Frankel after she snubbed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in a recent TikTok.

The video accused Prince Harry of "oversharing" about his life.

“How much more? Are we going with Meghan [Markle] to get a pap smear? I mean, what’s next?” she says in the video.

Fans took to Twitter to blast her for being a hypocrite.

"It’s the fact that Bethenny made a career on housewives crying about her abusive mother, her absent father, her divorce, her ex-husband and her ex-boyfriend who was on drugs & died. but it’s Harry that’s 'oversharing'. what a hypocrite," a fan tweeted.

"Sweetie you’re coming off as hysterical and obsessed," a fan tweeted. Another wrote, "Bethenny, you peed in a champagne bucket on your wedding day on national television. Please."

Another fan said, "Weren’t you on a show that literally was a massive over share?"

"Not trying to be mean...but yeah I guess I am... lol but it totally makes sense now why her own mother doesn't even like her. She needs to make some major changes on herself -- ya know that whole man in the mirror shebangbang," someone else tweeted.

Bethenny appeared on the RHONY for two separate stints, hosted her own daytime talk show, and had several spin-off shows. Her newest project is a Real Housewives podcast where she talks about old episodes of the show.

Prince Harry has been in the news lately due to his memoir "Spare" set to debut on January 10.