'90 Day Fiance' Star Colt Johnson Suffers Devastating Injury, Will Need to 'Learn How to Walk Again'

Colt Johnson Photo by TLC - Used with permission

According to his wife Vanessa, Colt Johnson suffered an accident that left him severely injured and required multiple surgeries.

"On December 2nd, Colt suffered an accident which caused a dislocated and broken leg," she wrote on Instagram. "Tibia/fibula along with torn meniscus. He was hospitalized for 2 weeks. In those 2 weeks he had 2 surgeries. With all the pain meds/anesthesia he received, his bladder stopped working and has been on a catheter since. He is unable to put any weight on the leg, can't bend it and is wheelchair bound."

She continued, "His 3rd surgery was a couple of days ago to remove the hardware he had to keep his leg straight. It's been a rough journey. I had to move us from our second story apartment within a few days due to him not being able to go up stairs. His recovery time is expected to be 6-8 months. Physical therapy will be added in the next month or 2 for him to be able to learn how to walk again. Regardless of how you may feel about him, this has been extremely hard physically, mentally and emotionally. He could really use words of encouragement & all the support he can get. Thanks everyone."

Colt and Vanessa were featured on "90 Day Fiance" first when Colt was married to Larissa Dos Santos Lima, then later when he was featured on "90 Day Fiance: The Single Life" which featured him dating several women, including his now wife Vanessa.

Colt's mother is now featured on the spin-off show.