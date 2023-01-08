Randall Emmett's Pedophilia Investigation Explained

Randall Emmett Photo by Instagram - Used with permission

Movie producer and director Randall Emmett rose to reality TV fame when he appeared alongside his then finance Lala Kent on "Vanderpump Rules" and since then has been under a microscope by Bravo fans for everything from his producing practices to his many affairs. But the latest claims by his ex-wife Ambyr Childers are the most serious by far.

Ambyr Childers Claims Randall Emmett 'is Being Investigated by the FBI' for 'Pedophilia'

On January 6 Page Six reported that Childers, who shares two daughters, London, 12, and Rylee, 9, with Emmett, was claiming he was “suspected child exploitation and pedophilia" which he denied to the outlet. The outlet found the claim on a "signed declaration she submitted as part of a domestic violence restraining order request filed in the Los Angeles Superior Court" in December.

The court papers say that Childers “is being investigated by the FBI for suspected child exploitation and/or pedophilia.”

Randall Emmett Denies Claims by ex-wife

Emmett gave a statement to Page Six denying the claims.

“I am not being investigated by the FBI nor anyone else, and the notion that I am is beyond absurd," he told the outlet. “Anyone can say whatever they want in a pleading; that doesn’t make it true. There is zero evidence that I’m being investigated for anything, and we still share 50/50 custody of our children. I am shocked and in utter disbelief that Ambyr would even hint at something so disgusting and untrue.”

Amber Childers Granted a Temporary Restraining Order

The Los Angeles Times reported that Childers was granted her temporary restraining order and went on to report that they were able to confirm with three other people that they had been contacted by the FBI in regards to Emmett.

In the filing, Childers also requested “sole legal and physical custody” of their two children but it was denied and a hearing was set for January 12 to discuss the matter.

Randall Emmett Takes to Instagram to Clear His Name

Emmett rarely addresses things on social media but on January 6 he posted an Instagram explaining his side of the story.

“At this point, the lies have been stretched so far,” Emmett says in the video. “We spent today getting confirmation because we knew there was no truthfulness to any of this, that the FBI has never been investigating me and isn’t investigating me because there’s nothing to investigate."

Lala Kent Weighs in on Pedophilia Claims

Kent, the mother of his youngest child, took to social media to weigh in on the situation

“I have custody of all my children because I’m a good father and I’m a good person,” Emmett said in his Instagram video. “At the end of the day, you know, that is what is the most important thing. At the end of my life, no matter what happens, I’m going to look my three daughters in the face and they’re going to know their dad was a great father.”

Kent answered a fan comment asking why Emmett still has custody if these claims are true.

“If you haven’t dealt with the family court system you wouldn’t understand," she wrote.

She also posted a cryptic Instagram Story which fans believe is aimed at Emmett.

“Keep telling yourself whatever you need to to help you sleep at night. You’re seen," she wrote.