Sister Wives: Christine Brown Thinks Robyn and Kody Brown are 'Soulmates'

Christine, Kody and Robyn Brown Photo by TLC - Used with permission

There's no love lost between Christine and Robyn Brown now that Christine has left the family so it's a bit of a shock to hear Christine comment on the relationship between Robyn and Kody Brown.

But that's what she does in a sneak peek clip of the "Sister Wives" tell-all part 3, as shared by People on Thursday.

When asked if Christine thought Kody would try to rebuild his polygamist family now that three of his four wives are no longer married to him, she had an interesting perspective.

She says that Kody has "always wanted a big plural family" but that "it's also a lot of work."

"If you already have this much failure behind you, would you really want that again?" Christine says in the clip. "And if they're just happy with each other — and I perceive them as being soul mates with each other, is there room for anyone else, really?"

Robyn didn't sound eager to jump back into finding another wife when asked.

"I'm scared of it because of how badly this has gone," Robyn said in the clip after revealing that Kody wasn't interested either, despite reports that the couple is currently "actively looking" for a new wife.

"I think a part of them would always be a little bit sad that this didn't work and that the big family didn't work," Christine said in the clip. "And I think that there'd be a little bit of a mourning and a little bit of a loss there still, because it's a dream, right? It's giving up on a dream, and it's not a dream that they wanted to give up on, necessarily."

"Sister Wives" airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.