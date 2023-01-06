Lisa Rinna Announces her Departure From 'RHOBH'

Lisa Rinna Photo by Instagram - Used with permission

It's the end of an era for "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" as Lisa Rinna has announced she will be leaving the show.

"This is the longest job I have held in my 35-year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series," Rinna said in a statement to People on Thursday afternoon. "It has been a fun eight-year run and I am excited for what is to come!"

According to the outlet, the parting was mutual and was in discussion after Rinna's contract expired after the last season.

Rinna has been a staple on the show, and often hated by fans, since 2014.

Her final season on the show was fraught with controversy after she was seen as bullying her cast mates and people outside of the RHOBH world. She insisted her behavior was due to the death of her mother Lois, but fans didn't buy it.

"I have had a really rough time of it I think you've seen how hard this has hit me," she wrote in July in a since-deleted Instagram post. I'm sorry if I've raged on you, about you — it really has nothing to do with any of you."

Fans reacted to the news on social media, rejoicing in her departure.

"PRAISE THE LORD," a fan wrote.

Another fan pointed out, "She never got the take down season she deserved."

But not everyone was excited about her leaving.

"Wow, can’t wait to watch the show go from the highest ratings of the series to the lowest with this upcoming on. Going to be a boring season!" someone tweeted.

"She was the only housewife that made me laugh out loud. She could be a mess, for sure, but she was funny as hell and I’ll miss her," another fan wrote.