8 Shot Dead in Utah Murder-Suicide, Including 5 Children [UPDATED]

According to the OC Register, eight people, including five children were shot to death in Southern Utah. The home, located in Enoch, Utah, was visited on Wednesday by police doing a welfare check where they found the bodies, which were all dead from gunshot wounds.

“At this time, we do not believe there is a threat to the public or that there are any suspects at large,” officials said in a press release, according to the outlet.

On Thursday, officials announced a 42-year-old man killed his wife, mother-in-law, and the couple's five children, then killed himself after his wife filed for divorce just two weeks prior, according to the Associated Press.

The town, which is home to just 8,000 people is about 245 miles from Salt Lake City and Las Vegas, NV.

The children attended school in the Iron County School District, according to a letter sent to parents.

"It is with deep regret that we inform you about a tragic loss to our school community," the letter reads. "This afternoon, on Jan. 4, eight members of a family residing in Enoch with five students in our schools tragically passed away. This loss is sure to raise many emotions, concerns, and questions for our entire school district, especially our students."

The 8 killed are all from the same family and "were well-known in the town" the outlet reported. The Associate Press identified the victims as children aged "4 to 17 and included three girls and two boys" and the adult victims as Tausha Haight, 40, and her 78-year-old mother, Gail Earl.

The family was part of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, aka Mormon, according to Enoch City Manager Rob Dotson.

“Many of us have served with them in church, in the community, and gone to school with these individuals. This community at this time is hurting. They’re feeling loss, they’re feeling pain and they have a lot of questions," Dotson said. “We all can pray that their families and the neighbors and all will come to an understanding of what happened in this place, probably in a day or two, or maybe longer.”