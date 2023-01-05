REPORT: Kody and Robyn Brown are Drowning in Tax Debt

Kody and Robyn Brown Photo by TLC - Used with permission

The Brown family has been under the watchful eyes of the public ever since Christine Brown announced she was leaving the family. Shortly after Janelle Brown and Meri Brown also left, though their exits were not as dramatic as Christine's.

Now a recent report is alleging that the remaining Brown's, Kody and Robyn (who are legally married), are growing in tax debt stemming from the Coyote Pass land lot which Christine gifted the family in exchange for the proceeds from the sale of her home.

It doesn't appear as though the taxes on that lot are being paid.

According to Katie Joy from Without a Crystal Ball, Kody and Robyn have not paid the taxes on Christine's portion of the property since September 2021, Christine announced she'd left in September 2021, though she left much earlier.

There are additional details here about what is owed on each lot and by which wife.

The Sun also reported that Arizona courts are alleging Kody and Roby "have delinquent taxes in the amount of $2,056.89, which includes interest on two acres of land next to their $890,000 home" and also owe "$5,283.76 on their five bedroom, four bathroom house."

Several fans reacted to the news on Reddit.

"Well he could make more money on tlc if he answered real questions during the tell all lol higher ratings mean higher salaries," someone commented. Another fan wrote, "...and because of the insane market last year, his property taxes are about to make a leap. Any lot not paid in full the taxes would come out of escrow. Perhaps Christine's lot was already paid in full, and Koots just forgot to pay the bill...?"