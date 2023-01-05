'1000-Lb. Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Hospitalized

Tammy Slaton Photo by TLC - Used with permission

One-half of the two stars of TLC's "1000-Lb. Sisters" has been hospitalized.

According to an exclusive teaser for season 4 shared by People, Tammy Slaton was rushed to the hospital after she "quit breathing" and everything will be featured in the show this season.

"Her body shut down," her sister Amy Slaton says in the clip. Tammy was given a tracheotomy in order to help her breathe.

In the clip, Tammy is seen asking her doctor if she can have weight loss surgery, something her sister Amy has already had. He doubled down on saying she needed to lose weight first before it was safe to have the surgery.

"I told you Tammy, you have real risks," Dr. Eric Smith says in the clip.

Tammy's brother Chris, who also had the surgery already agreed saying, "If she doesn't get the surgery, she's gonna die because of her weight."

The show has followed the sisters for years, and has shown Tammy and Amy battle with their weight.

Tammy was recently married to a man she met in rehab.

"I'm still here, b—s!" she says in the clip after recovering from the health scare.

Also in the teaser are clips of Amy's second pregnancy and the doctors concerned with her weight.

"The doctor has concerns about this baby because I'm still morbidly obese," Amy says in the clip. She is then seen in the hospital after "things took a turn for the worst."

The new season of "1000-Lb. Sisters" premieres Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.