'Sister Wives' Star Kody Brown is Already Looking for New Wives, Report Says

AMY KAPLAN

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b9drd_0k3C2VEV00
Photo byTLC - Used with permission

According to a source who spoke to In Touch Weekly, Kody Brown is “definitely actively looking” for a new wife following his recent splits.

Currently, Kody is only married to Robyn Brow, who was his fourth wife. Christine Brown announced she'd split from Kody in November 2021 and Janelle Brown and Kody announced their separation on the "Sister Wives" tell-all. Kody's first wife, Meri Brown says that Kody chose to end their marriage as well.

The polygamist family shares 19 children, many of who are in their late teens or married with children of their own.

“He’s a proud polygamist, that’s the lifestyle he’s accustomed to and in his mind,” the source told the outlet, citing that Kody would not be "happy" in a monogamous marriage. “Kody may not be a catch to the average, modern woman, but there are plenty of women in this community who would jump at the chance to be one of his wives."

Robyn has been vocal about also not wanting to be in a monogamous marriage.

“If I wanted to live monogamy, I could have [it],” Robyn said during a 2021 episode. “I mean, it’s not like I had no other choices. I could have had a very happy, successful relationship with some other men. It’s just the truth, I’m sorry! I hate saying it because it sounds like I’m, like, bragging or something, but I’m not. It’s just, this is the truth.”

Kody married Meri first, then Janelle and Christine, all before any children came along. The family added Robyn in 2014, which was the beginning of their hit show. Christine cited favoritism to Robyn as one of the reasons she left the family.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Kody Brown# Sister Wives# Robyn Brown# Christine Brown

Comments / 9

Published by

Amy Kaplan is a sports and entertainment writer.

Las Vegas, NV
2248 followers

More from AMY KAPLAN

Salt Lake City, UT

RHOSLC's Jen Shah Sentenced to 6.5 Years in Prison in Telemarketing Scam Case

Jen Shah is going to prison for a very long time. On Thursday, January 6 the "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star was handed down a lengthy prison sentence after she pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud. She was accused of scamming thousands of elderly people out of millions.

Read full story
1 comments

Sister Wives: Christine Brown Thinks Robyn and Kody Brown are 'Soulmates'

Christine, Kody and Robyn BrownPhoto byTLC - Used with permission. There's no love lost between Christine and Robyn Brown now that Christine has left the family so it's a bit of a shock to hear Christine comment on the relationship between Robyn and Kody Brown.

Read full story
1 comments

Lisa Rinna Announces her Departure From 'RHOBH'

Lisa RinnaPhoto byInstagram - Used with permission. It's the end of an era for "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" as Lisa Rinna has announced she will be leaving the show.

Read full story
2 comments
Enoch, UT

8 Shot Dead in Utah Murder-Suicide, Including 5 Children [UPDATED]

According to the OC Register, eight people, including five children were shot to death in Southern Utah. The home, located in Enoch, Utah, was visited on Wednesday by police doing a welfare check where they found the bodies, which were all dead from gunshot wounds.

Read full story

REPORT: Kody and Robyn Brown are Drowning in Tax Debt

Kody and Robyn BrownPhoto byTLC - Used with permission. The Brown family has been under the watchful eyes of the public ever since Christine Brown announced she was leaving the family. Shortly after Janelle Brown and Meri Brown also left, though their exits were not as dramatic as Christine's.

Read full story
129 comments

'1000-Lb. Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Hospitalized

One-half of the two stars of TLC's "1000-Lb. Sisters" has been hospitalized. According to an exclusive teaser for season 4 shared by People, Tammy Slaton was rushed to the hospital after she "quit breathing" and everything will be featured in the show this season.

Read full story
106 comments

Meri Brown Shares Cryptic Post After 'Sister Wives' Tell-All

Meri BrownPhoto byInstagram - Used with permission. Meri Brown, the first wife of Kody Brown, revealed on the "Sister Wives" tell-all part 2 that Kody had chosen not to love her anymore.

Read full story
3 comments

‘RHOM’ Star Reacts to Cancer Diagnosis

Breast cancer awareness ribbonPhoto byAngiola HarryonUnsplash. "Real Housewives of Miami" star Julia Lemigova has taken to Instagram after the news of her wife Martina Navratilova’s cancer diagnosis.

Read full story

Fans Want Kody Brown Fired After 'Sister Wives' Tell-All Part 2 Revelations

Fans are not going to let Kody Brown off the hook for his "Sister Wives" Tell-All revelations anytime soon. On Sunday's episode fans called out the patriarch of the Brown family for several things which were revealed during part two.

Read full story
100 comments

Teresa Giudice Reveals if She is Leaving RHONJ

Teresa GiudicePhoto byInstagram - Used with permission. Teresa Giudice has revealed if she's leaving the show she's been on since season 1. "I would never step away," she told People. "I started the show. I'm never going to give that to anyone because I'm the one that started the show," she says. "Other people are trying to put that out there, like, 'Oh, Teresa wants to leave.' It's so crazy to me how people are trying to plant the seed that Teresa wants to leave the show ... the games that people play. No. I started this. I'm not walking away until Bravo wants me to walk away."

Read full story
Flagstaff, AZ

Christine Brown Shares Final Video from 'Sister Wives' Filming

Christine BrownPhoto byInstagram - Used with permission. Christine Brown, the third wife of Kody Brown has shared a video from her final day filming "Sister Wives" from Flagstaff, Arizona. Christine left Kody in 2019 and moved home to Utah but traveled back to Flagstaff to film her confessional scenes during the lastest season of the show.

Read full story
1 comments

Fans Slam Paula Abdul for 'Alarming' Christmas Instagram Photos

Paula AbdulPhoto byUnsplash - Used with permissiononUnsplash. On Christmas Day, 60-year-old pop star Paula Abdul shared several photos of her celebrating the holidays with some famous friends. But fans immediately took notice of her face in the images, accusing her of a major filter that made her look like a teenage girl.

Read full story
122 comments
Atlantic City, NJ

New Jersey Woman Shoots Politician-Husband Dead on Christmas Day

gunPhoto byMax Kleinen - Used with Permission - UnsplashonUnsplash. According to The Daily Mail, New Jersey's, Marylue Wigglesworth, 51, shot her "politically active" husband, David Wigglesworth, 57, on Dec. 25. The alleged murder occurred at their Marys Landing home.

Read full story

'Sister Wives' How the Brown Family Celebrated Christmas Following Divorce

Sister WivesPhoto byInstagram - Used with permission. The large Brown family is now split, thanks to three of the four wives of Kody Brown leaving the family. This is the first Christmas since news broke that Christine, Janelle, and Meri are no longer married to Kody. All that remains is his fourth (now only) wife Robyn.

Read full story
3 comments

'Sister Wives' Child Says She Doesn't Like Step-Mom Robyn Brown 'as a Person'

Gwendlyn and Robyn Brown - Used with PermissionPhoto byTLC. The Brown family is falling apart at the seams and now the kids are getting involved. Christine and Kody Brown's daughter Gwendlyn voiced her opinions about the crumbling family and where she stands with each of her moms.

Read full story
9 comments

'RHONJ' Season 13 First Trailer & Cast Photos Revealed

The new season of "Real Housewives of New Jersey" is coming and fans finally have a teaser trailer and the first cast photos to enjoy while they wait for premiere day. The cast photo features seven women in jewel tones set on a smokey stage. Eagle-eyed fans will notice two new wives - Danielle Cabral and Rachel Fuda. Some noticed that Jackie wasn't in the photo, but was in the trailer so it appears as though she's been downgraded to a "friend of" role for this season.

Read full story
5 comments

New Revelations From the Sister Wives Tell-All: Part 1

It seems like the whole world is watching Sister Wives and it's not hard to see why. During part 1 of the three-part tell-all special, all four of the women and Kody sat down one on one to discuss the difficult season and many revelations were made.

Read full story
1 comments

Will 'Sister Wives' Be Canceled After 3 Wives Leave Kody Brown?

Fans of the show "Sister Wives" are still reeling from the news that Meri Brown and Kody Brown have split. The news came just days after Janelle Brown confirmed she and Kody have separated and over a year after Christine Brown left the family. That means only Robyn Brown remains married to Kody.

Read full story
4 comments

'Below Deck' Star Kate Chastain is Pregnant

Kate Chastain, best known for her many seasons on Bravo's "Below Deck" has announced she is expecting her first child. Chastain took to Instagram to reveal her first baby bump photo on Dec. 13. The image was captioned, "I’m already planning so many birthday theme parties for you"

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy