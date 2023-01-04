'Sister Wives' Star Kody Brown is Already Looking for New Wives, Report Says

Photo by TLC - Used with permission

According to a source who spoke to In Touch Weekly, Kody Brown is “definitely actively looking” for a new wife following his recent splits.

Currently, Kody is only married to Robyn Brow, who was his fourth wife. Christine Brown announced she'd split from Kody in November 2021 and Janelle Brown and Kody announced their separation on the "Sister Wives" tell-all. Kody's first wife, Meri Brown says that Kody chose to end their marriage as well.

The polygamist family shares 19 children, many of who are in their late teens or married with children of their own.

“He’s a proud polygamist, that’s the lifestyle he’s accustomed to and in his mind,” the source told the outlet, citing that Kody would not be "happy" in a monogamous marriage. “Kody may not be a catch to the average, modern woman, but there are plenty of women in this community who would jump at the chance to be one of his wives."

Robyn has been vocal about also not wanting to be in a monogamous marriage.

“If I wanted to live monogamy, I could have [it],” Robyn said during a 2021 episode. “I mean, it’s not like I had no other choices. I could have had a very happy, successful relationship with some other men. It’s just the truth, I’m sorry! I hate saying it because it sounds like I’m, like, bragging or something, but I’m not. It’s just, this is the truth.”

Kody married Meri first, then Janelle and Christine, all before any children came along. The family added Robyn in 2014, which was the beginning of their hit show. Christine cited favoritism to Robyn as one of the reasons she left the family.