Meri Brown Shares Cryptic Post After 'Sister Wives' Tell-All

Meri Brown Photo by Instagram - Used with permission

Meri Brown, the first wife of Kody Brown, revealed on the "Sister Wives" tell-all part 2 that Kody had chosen not to love her anymore.

“We have a lot of history and I love him,” Meri said to host Sukanya Krishnan during part 2 of the show. “He has chosen not to love me and not to want a relationship with me and so far, as to consider himself not married to me. So I think that’s what we’re sitting with.”

Now, just days after the episode aired Meri has posted a cryptic quote to her Instagram Story which appears to be about her and Kody's failed marriage.

"I am not for everyone," the quote reads. "I know my truth. I know who I am. I know what I bring to the table. I'm not easy to deal with but I do bring tons of value. I bring love and strength, but I am not perfect, and if I don't fit in with a person or group that is okay with me."

Meri is one of three wives who are now estranged from Kody. Christine left the family in 2021 and Janelle in 2022. Meri seems to have been forced out by Kody, who is now only married to Robyn Brown, his fourth wife.

This is not the first cryptic message Meri has posted in recent months. She also teased "more to the story" on December 21.

"Not all is always as it seems," she wrote on Instagram. "Often, we accept a version of a story as truth because it fits the narrative we've created, or what we want to believe. It's not always about what you're looking at but also where you're looking from. Everyone has their own experiences and their own truths. Remember, no matter how flat the pancake is, it always has two sides."