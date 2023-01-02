‘RHOM’ Star Reacts to Cancer Diagnosis

Breast cancer awareness ribbon Photo by Angiola Harry on Unsplash

"Real Housewives of Miami" star Julia Lemigova has taken to Instagram after the news of her wife Martina Navratilova’s cancer diagnosis.

On Monday, January 2, Navratilova announced that she had been diagnosed with two forms of cancer - breast, and throat and will begin treatment soon. The 18-time Grand Slam singles champion and member of the International Tennis Hall of Fame released a statement, per ESPN.

"This double whammy is serious but still fixable, and I'm hoping for a favorable outcome. It's going to stink for a while but I'll fight with all I have got," she said. She also took to Twitter shortly after to thank fans for the support.

The cancer is at stage 1, the outlet reported and she detailed how the two cancers were discovered.

"She said she noticed an enlarged lymph node in her neck while attending the season-ending WTA finals in Fort Worth, Texas, in November, and a biopsy showed early-stage throat cancer. While Navratilova was undergoing tests on her throat, she said, the unrelated breast cancer was discovered," ESPN wrote.

Her wife, a full-time cast member of "Real Housewives of Miami" also took to social media to thank fans for their support.

"Thank you to everyone who has reached out to share words of support. Together, we will fight this," she wrote. Several of her castmates and fellow Bravo stars shared their well wishes on the post.

"Yes! Together we will win this battle," Adriana de Moura wrote. Lisa Hochstein and Larsa Pippen shared several heart emojis and Guerdy Abraira wrote, "We love you both and positive thoughts only."

According to Page Six, "Lemigova and Navratilova have been a couple since 2006. They got engaged at the US Open in September 2014 and married in New York City that December."