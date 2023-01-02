Fans Want Kody Brown Fired After 'Sister Wives' Tell-All Part 2 Revelations

Kody Brown Photo by TLC - Used with permission

Fans are not going to let Kody Brown off the hook for his "Sister Wives" Tell-All revelations anytime soon. On Sunday's episode fans called out the patriarch of the Brown family for several things which were revealed during part two.

Several fans took to Twitter to call for Kody to be fired due to "emotional" and "financial abuse" throughout the seasons on the show.

These issues are highlighted due to three of Kody's wives no longer being considered a part of the family, starting with Christine who left Kody in 2021. It was revealed just recently that Janelle had also left and Meri was pushed out by Kody.

Several fans took note of Kody admitting he married Christine because of her high status in the church. “I’m a polygamist, it’s all ego baby," he said to the tell-all host.

On the second installment of the tell-all also saw Kody revealing that he and Meri's marriage was a "storm" from day 1 and that she was difficult with many of her sister wives.

"Janelle was a blessing of dilution," he said on the tell-all. "It diluted this relationship I had with Meri — and also, we are bringing more people into a problem."

He also said the problems escalated when the wives lived together in one home.

"I'm in an established relationship with somebody that I don't even get along with and then I bring somebody else in and then now it's triangulating. And then we bring Christine in and that seemed to calm it because we started having children and we seemed to have this more unified focus even though the strain was perpetual," he said on the show. "This was happening from the day or the week or the month or whenever, after me and Meri had our honeymoon period. We were in the storm."