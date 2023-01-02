Fans Want Kody Brown Fired After 'Sister Wives' Tell-All Part 2 Revelations

AMY KAPLAN

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YmPKj_0k1FF1W500
Kody BrownPhoto byTLC - Used with permission

Fans are not going to let Kody Brown off the hook for his "Sister Wives" Tell-All revelations anytime soon. On Sunday's episode fans called out the patriarch of the Brown family for several things which were revealed during part two.

Several fans took to Twitter to call for Kody to be fired due to "emotional" and "financial abuse" throughout the seasons on the show.

These issues are highlighted due to three of Kody's wives no longer being considered a part of the family, starting with Christine who left Kody in 2021. It was revealed just recently that Janelle had also left and Meri was pushed out by Kody.

Several fans took note of Kody admitting he married Christine because of her high status in the church. “I’m a polygamist, it’s all ego baby," he said to the tell-all host.

On the second installment of the tell-all also saw Kody revealing that he and Meri's marriage was a "storm" from day 1 and that she was difficult with many of her sister wives.

"Janelle was a blessing of dilution," he said on the tell-all. "It diluted this relationship I had with Meri — and also, we are bringing more people into a problem."

He also said the problems escalated when the wives lived together in one home.

"I'm in an established relationship with somebody that I don't even get along with and then I bring somebody else in and then now it's triangulating. And then we bring Christine in and that seemed to calm it because we started having children and we seemed to have this more unified focus even though the strain was perpetual," he said on the show. "This was happening from the day or the week or the month or whenever, after me and Meri had our honeymoon period. We were in the storm."

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Kody Brown# Sister Wives# Christine Brown# Robyn Brown

Comments / 100

Published by

Amy Kaplan is a sports and entertainment writer.

Las Vegas, NV
2104 followers

More from AMY KAPLAN

Sister Wives: Christine Brown Thinks Robyn and Kody Brown are 'Soulmates'

Christine, Kody and Robyn BrownPhoto byTLC - Used with permission. There's no love lost between Christine and Robyn Brown now that Christine has left the family so it's a bit of a shock to hear Christine comment on the relationship between Robyn and Kody Brown.

Read full story

Lisa Rinna Announces her Departure From 'RHOBH'

Lisa RinnaPhoto byInstagram - Used with permission. It's the end of an era for "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" as Lisa Rinna has announced she will be leaving the show.

Read full story
Enoch, UT

8 Shot Dead in Utah Murder-Suicide, Including 5 Children [UPDATED]

According to the OC Register, eight people, including five children were shot to death in Southern Utah. The home, located in Enoch, Utah, was visited on Wednesday by police doing a welfare check where they found the bodies, which were all dead from gunshot wounds.

Read full story

REPORT: Kody and Robyn Brown are Drowning in Tax Debt

Kody and Robyn BrownPhoto byTLC - Used with permission. The Brown family has been under the watchful eyes of the public ever since Christine Brown announced she was leaving the family. Shortly after Janelle Brown and Meri Brown also left, though their exits were not as dramatic as Christine's.

Read full story
57 comments

'1000-Lb. Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Hospitalized

One-half of the two stars of TLC's "1000-Lb. Sisters" has been hospitalized. According to an exclusive teaser for season 4 shared by People, Tammy Slaton was rushed to the hospital after she "quit breathing" and everything will be featured in the show this season.

Read full story
61 comments

'Sister Wives' Star Kody Brown is Already Looking for New Wives, Report Says

According to a source who spoke to In Touch Weekly, Kody Brown is “definitely actively looking” for a new wife following his recent splits. Currently, Kody is only married to Robyn Brow, who was his fourth wife. Christine Brown announced she'd split from Kody in November 2021 and Janelle Brown and Kody announced their separation on the "Sister Wives" tell-all. Kody's first wife, Meri Brown says that Kody chose to end their marriage as well.

Read full story
7 comments

Meri Brown Shares Cryptic Post After 'Sister Wives' Tell-All

Meri BrownPhoto byInstagram - Used with permission. Meri Brown, the first wife of Kody Brown, revealed on the "Sister Wives" tell-all part 2 that Kody had chosen not to love her anymore.

Read full story
1 comments

‘RHOM’ Star Reacts to Cancer Diagnosis

Breast cancer awareness ribbonPhoto byAngiola HarryonUnsplash. "Real Housewives of Miami" star Julia Lemigova has taken to Instagram after the news of her wife Martina Navratilova’s cancer diagnosis.

Read full story

Teresa Giudice Reveals if She is Leaving RHONJ

Teresa GiudicePhoto byInstagram - Used with permission. Teresa Giudice has revealed if she's leaving the show she's been on since season 1. "I would never step away," she told People. "I started the show. I'm never going to give that to anyone because I'm the one that started the show," she says. "Other people are trying to put that out there, like, 'Oh, Teresa wants to leave.' It's so crazy to me how people are trying to plant the seed that Teresa wants to leave the show ... the games that people play. No. I started this. I'm not walking away until Bravo wants me to walk away."

Read full story
Flagstaff, AZ

Christine Brown Shares Final Video from 'Sister Wives' Filming

Christine BrownPhoto byInstagram - Used with permission. Christine Brown, the third wife of Kody Brown has shared a video from her final day filming "Sister Wives" from Flagstaff, Arizona. Christine left Kody in 2019 and moved home to Utah but traveled back to Flagstaff to film her confessional scenes during the lastest season of the show.

Read full story
1 comments

Fans Slam Paula Abdul for 'Alarming' Christmas Instagram Photos

Paula AbdulPhoto byUnsplash - Used with permissiononUnsplash. On Christmas Day, 60-year-old pop star Paula Abdul shared several photos of her celebrating the holidays with some famous friends. But fans immediately took notice of her face in the images, accusing her of a major filter that made her look like a teenage girl.

Read full story
122 comments
Atlantic City, NJ

New Jersey Woman Shoots Politician-Husband Dead on Christmas Day

gunPhoto byMax Kleinen - Used with Permission - UnsplashonUnsplash. According to The Daily Mail, New Jersey's, Marylue Wigglesworth, 51, shot her "politically active" husband, David Wigglesworth, 57, on Dec. 25. The alleged murder occurred at their Marys Landing home.

Read full story

'Sister Wives' How the Brown Family Celebrated Christmas Following Divorce

Sister WivesPhoto byInstagram - Used with permission. The large Brown family is now split, thanks to three of the four wives of Kody Brown leaving the family. This is the first Christmas since news broke that Christine, Janelle, and Meri are no longer married to Kody. All that remains is his fourth (now only) wife Robyn.

Read full story
3 comments

'Sister Wives' Child Says She Doesn't Like Step-Mom Robyn Brown 'as a Person'

Gwendlyn and Robyn Brown - Used with PermissionPhoto byTLC. The Brown family is falling apart at the seams and now the kids are getting involved. Christine and Kody Brown's daughter Gwendlyn voiced her opinions about the crumbling family and where she stands with each of her moms.

Read full story
9 comments

'RHONJ' Season 13 First Trailer & Cast Photos Revealed

The new season of "Real Housewives of New Jersey" is coming and fans finally have a teaser trailer and the first cast photos to enjoy while they wait for premiere day. The cast photo features seven women in jewel tones set on a smokey stage. Eagle-eyed fans will notice two new wives - Danielle Cabral and Rachel Fuda. Some noticed that Jackie wasn't in the photo, but was in the trailer so it appears as though she's been downgraded to a "friend of" role for this season.

Read full story
5 comments

New Revelations From the Sister Wives Tell-All: Part 1

It seems like the whole world is watching Sister Wives and it's not hard to see why. During part 1 of the three-part tell-all special, all four of the women and Kody sat down one on one to discuss the difficult season and many revelations were made.

Read full story
1 comments

Will 'Sister Wives' Be Canceled After 3 Wives Leave Kody Brown?

Fans of the show "Sister Wives" are still reeling from the news that Meri Brown and Kody Brown have split. The news came just days after Janelle Brown confirmed she and Kody have separated and over a year after Christine Brown left the family. That means only Robyn Brown remains married to Kody.

Read full story
3 comments

'Below Deck' Star Kate Chastain is Pregnant

Kate Chastain, best known for her many seasons on Bravo's "Below Deck" has announced she is expecting her first child. Chastain took to Instagram to reveal her first baby bump photo on Dec. 13. The image was captioned, "I’m already planning so many birthday theme parties for you"

Read full story

Second Journalist Dies 'Suddenly' Covering World Cup in Qatar

Khalid al-Misslam (L, Grant Wahl (R)Photo byTwitter. According to the Gulf Times, another journalist died while covering the World Cup in Qatar. The outlet reported that Al Kass TV photojournalist Khalid al-Misslam has died. This is the second journalist to die recently. At press time there were no details about his cause of death.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy