Christine Brown Shares Final Video from 'Sister Wives' Filming

Christine Brown Photo by Instagram - Used with permission

Christine Brown, the third wife of Kody Brown has shared a video from her final day filming "Sister Wives" from Flagstaff, Arizona. Christine left Kody in 2019 and moved home to Utah but traveled back to Flagstaff to film her confessional scenes during the lastest season of the show.

The video, shared to TikTok on Dec. 27, gives a small tour of the confessional set.

"I filmed this the last day I was on the Flagstaff set. I travel back-and-forth for a year. An 8 hour drive every other week. So glad to finally settle in Utah!" she wrote in the caption.

Christine was the first of Kody's four wives to leave the family, with Janelle leaving next and Meri leaving last. Currently, Kody is just married to Robyn, who Christine says he favored throughout their polygamist marriage.

"This is the last day I am on the set in Flagstaff. And it is a little bittersweet," she says in the video. "This is the couch, right here, that I've sat on for years talking about the show and discussing my feelings. This is the last time and it's a little bittersweet."

Fans of Christine will be relieved to know that Christine has not yet left the show, and on Nov. 15 she posted a photo from her Salt Lake City home revealing that she was already filming again.

"I’m finally filming in my house in Salt Lake!! So excited! #sisterwives #filming #newbeginnings," she wrote at the time.

The second and third parts of the "Sister Wives" tell-all are still yet to air.