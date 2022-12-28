Fans Slam Paula Abdul for 'Alarming' Christmas Instagram Photos

On Christmas Day, 60-year-old pop star Paula Abdul shared several photos of her celebrating the holidays with some famous friends. But fans immediately took notice of her face in the images, accusing her of a major filter that made her look like a teenage girl.

"This looks like a completely different person," someone wrote. "Where is Paula?" another fan said.

"Embarrassing use of Facetune," someone else wrote. And another said "Did the account get hacked? Who am I even looking at?" Someone else commented "Paula…you’re 60. Aging is beautiful. You’ve edited yourself down to being 12-years-old. It’s alarming."

“holy s–t!! She looks like a little girl,” another fan wrote.

Some fans urged Abdul to be more careful with the image she portrays on social media.

“Please calm down on the photoshopping. Your [sic] gorgeous without it. No need to set false expectations/reality,” another agreed. Another commenter said, "Paula, we've all seen your face before, and this ain't it." Someone else wrote, "Wow. I don't understand this. Everyone knows what you actually look like. The amount of editing here is embarrassingly obvious."

Someone else said, "Like embrace how you look you should be proud to age gracefully. Why do you need these extreme filters! You're making young girls and women feel that they need filters that they can't be proud of themselves the way they are and that's very very sad!"

In the photos with Abdul were Heidi Klum, Jaclyn Smith, Paris Hilton and “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” stars Crystal Kung Minkoff and Kathy Hilton. The stars were attending a Christmas party hosted by Kathy Hilton.