New Jersey Woman Shoots Politician-Husband Dead on Christmas Day

According to The Daily Mail, New Jersey's, Marylue Wigglesworth, 51, shot her "politically active" husband, David Wigglesworth, 57, on Dec. 25. The alleged murder occurred at their Marys Landing home.

David once ran for political office, as a Republican, but lost. He also often campaigned for other Republican officials in their town. According to the outlet, he also often campaigned for more liberal issues like gun control and defunding the police. According to NJ101.5, David "also served on the Planning Board and volunteered for The Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City."

According to People, "Authorities have not released further details on the deadly shooting, including a possible motive. The investigation remains ongoing."

The outlet reported that the police arrived at the home at 10:20 p.m. and found David "suffering from a gunshot wound" he was later pronounced dead at the scene.

People reported that Marylue was "arrested on suspicion of murder and sent to the Atlantic County Justice Facility" but it's not clear what her official charges are at this time.

Photos on David's Facebook page show him and Marylue on various vacations, lounging on the beach, posing next to a LOVE statue, and having cocktails in Florida. He also appeared to be an avid chef, posting multiple images of things he had grilled, including a steak just days before his death.

According to WPG Talk Radio, the couple shares an adult son, named Dave.

The Daily Mail also cited several reactions from friends.

"I cannot believe this. Our hearts are completely shattered. We've known Dave and Mary for years," Jennifer Silverio posted, according to the outlet. "We are both sick over this. This just can't be true."