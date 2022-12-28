'Sister Wives' How the Brown Family Celebrated Christmas Following Divorce

The large Brown family is now split, thanks to three of the four wives of Kody Brown leaving the family. This is the first Christmas since news broke that Christine, Janelle, and Meri are no longer married to Kody. All that remains is his fourth (now only) wife Robyn.

Christine was the first to leave the family, announcing the departure in November 2021, so this is her second Christmas away, but the first since her fellow wives have also left.

Next to depart the family was Janelle who confirmed on the "Sister Wives" tell-all that she and Kody were "separated."

Janelle shared a video of herself at her grandson's school musical in North Carolina, visiting with her daughter Maddison.

One of the eldest daughters shared her children making Christmas cookies for the neighbors.

Janelle's daughter Gwendlyn shared a snap of her Christmas tree.

"Last photos of the tree before Noël got too excited and snapped it in half! but yesterday was her birthday so we’ll give her a pass this time," she wrote on Instagram. "Ignore the janky bangs I cut them myself."

The last wife to leave was Meri, who says it was Kody's decision to divorce her after years of struggling in their marriage.

Meri shared a video with friends looking at Christmas lights in Utah where her bed and breakfast is located.

Robyn and Kody aren't active on social media so it's unclear how they spent the holidays, but one would imagine they were together with Robyn's kids in their massive house.

This will be updated with more photos and videos as they are made available.

